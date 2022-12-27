Newswise — The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) is pleased to add Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, a part of University of Missouri (MU) Health Care, to its membership roster.

The Ellis Fischel State Cancer Hospital opened in 1940 as an 85-bed facility equipped with the latest technology of the time for combating cancer. It was the first cancer center west of the Mississippi River, the second in the country, and a trailblazer in establishing multidisciplinary cancer care.

Today, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center provides cancer care, conducts groundbreaking research, and offers high-quality education, training, and community outreach programs.

The center is directed by Gerhard Hildebrandt, MD, chief of hematology/oncology and Nellie B. Smith Endowed Chair of Oncology at the MU School of Medicine. With more than 200 cancer- focused researchers across four Missouri campuses, the center has launched an innovative plan to create a consortium partnership with another AACI member, Siteman Cancer Center.

“We are delighted to welcome the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center as AACI’s fourth new member of 2022 and 107th overall,” said AACI Executive Director Jennifer W. Pegher. “The institute’s commitment to outstanding cancer care, groundbreaking research, and high-quality education, training, and community outreach programs is a catalyst for accelerating progress against cancer.”

###

AACI’s mission is to accelerate progress against cancer by enhancing the impact of North America’s leading academic cancer centers. For more information, please visit aaci-cancer.org.