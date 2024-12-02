FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Newswise — When night falls and children are sleeping at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, little elves come to life to bring joy to patients when they need it the most.

Several elves on the shelf — including Addy, Elfie, Elvis, Jinx, Norwood and Tacro — have visited Children’s Center units during the past few years, so they can report back to Santa Claus and ensure that pediatric patients don’t miss out on the magic of the holiday season.

