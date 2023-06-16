LOS ANGELES (June 16, 2023) --
WHAT:
Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host an important virtual conversation about the state of Black maternal health. The discussion, an ongoing series of health conversations called "Embracing Our Community: LIVE!," will address the concerning rate of pregnancy-related deaths among Black mothers, a disparity that national experts will help explore.
During this 1-hour online conversation, titled "Advancing Black Maternal Health," panelists will provide valuable insights, resources, and information on how healthcare professionals, along with Black birthing mothers and their families, can work together to promote positive birth experiences and outcomes.
WHEN:
WHO:
- Moderator: Christina Harris, MD, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, Cedars-Sinai
- Sonya Young Aadam, CEO, California Black Women's Health Project
- Kimberly D. Gregory, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai
- Natalie D. Hernandez, PhD, MPH, Executive Director, Center for Maternal Health Equity, Morehouse School of Medicine
- Sarah J. Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cedars-Sinai
WHERE:
This virtual conversation will be presented at: ceda.rs/maternalhealth, with simultaneous Spanish interpretation available.