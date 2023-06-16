LOS ANGELES (June 16, 2023) --

WHAT:

Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host an important virtual conversation about the state of Black maternal health. The discussion, an ongoing series of health conversations called "Embracing Our Community: LIVE!," will address the concerning rate of pregnancy-related deaths among Black mothers, a disparity that national experts will help explore.

During this 1-hour online conversation, titled "Advancing Black Maternal Health," panelists will provide valuable insights, resources, and information on how healthcare professionals, along with Black birthing mothers and their families, can work together to promote positive birth experiences and outcomes.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 21 at 5 pm PT

WHO:

Moderator: Christina Harris, MD, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, Cedars-Sinai

Sonya Young Aadam, CEO, California Black Women's Health Project

Kimberly D. Gregory, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai

Natalie D. Hernandez, PhD, MPH, Executive Director, Center for Maternal Health Equity, Morehouse School of Medicine

Sarah J. Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cedars-Sinai

WHERE:

This virtual conversation will be presented at: ceda.rs/maternalhealth, with simultaneous Spanish interpretation available.