Newswise — Recently, we read a mini-review published by Jeyaraman et al. The article explored the optimal methods for isolating mesenchymal stromal cells from adipose tissue-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF). Key factors include tissue source, processing techniques, cell viability assessment, and the advantages/disadvantages of autologous vs allogeneic use. The authors emphasized the need for standardized protocols for SVF isolation, ethical and regulatory standards for cell-based therapy, and safety to advance mesenchymal stromal cell-based therapies in human patients. This manuscript shares our perspective on SVF isolation in canines. We discussed future directions to potentiate effective regenerative medicine therapeutics in human and veterinary medicine.

Key Words: Stromal vascular fraction; Mesenchymal stem cells; Veterinary regenerative medicine; Isolation procedures, Canine model; Secretome

Core Tip: A recent mini-review highlighted critical steps for optimal stromal vascular fraction (SVF) isolation from adipose tissue, including liposuction refinement, tissue handling, enzymatic digestion, and rigorous quality control for cell viability and purity. This article expanded upon the review by examining the advantages and limitations of SVF isolation, exploring SVF isolation in canine patients, and discussing the future potential of SVF in regenerative medicine.