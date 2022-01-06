Newswise — The latest issue of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, launches the New Year with cutting-edge research in toxicology. The January 2022 edition of the journal features investigations in clinical and translational toxicology, as well as emerging technologies, methods, and models.
The issue opens with a Forum article that interfaces between toxicology and public policy: “Advances in Assessing Hazard and Risk to Emerging Threats and Emergency Response: Comparing and Contrasting Efforts of 3 Federal Agencies.”
In addition to this manuscript, the journal also features two Tox Spotlight articles:
- “Blood Neurofilament Light Chain as a Potential Biomarker for Central and Peripheral Nervous Toxicity in Rats”
- “Associations between Residential Exposure to Volatile Organic Compounds and Liver Injury Markers”
Engage with these and other articles in the field, including in the areas of exposure sciences and immunotoxicology, through the January 2022 issue of ToxSci.