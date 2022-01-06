Newswise — The latest issue of Toxicological Sciences, the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, launches the New Year with cutting-edge research in toxicology. The January 2022 edition of the journal features investigations in clinical and translational toxicology, as well as emerging technologies, methods, and models.

The issue opens with a Forum article that interfaces between toxicology and public policy: “Advances in Assessing Hazard and Risk to Emerging Threats and Emergency Response: Comparing and Contrasting Efforts of 3 Federal Agencies.”

In addition to this manuscript, the journal also features two Tox Spotlight articles:

Engage with these and other articles in the field, including in the areas of exposure sciences and immunotoxicology, through the January 2022 issue of ToxSci.

Toxicological Sciences

