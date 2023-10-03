Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – A Special Issue of SLAS Discovery, Emerging Drug Discovery Ecosystems, is now available. Volume 28, Issue 6 features three perspectives, one original research article and one protocol that aligns with the Virginia Drug Discovery Consortium (VaDDC) and its efforts to enhance and promote drug discovery and development in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Perspective

An acute respiratory distress syndrome drug development collaboration stimulated by the Virginia Drug Discovery Consortium This perspective highlights the collaboration between the University of Virginia, Old Dominion University, and KeViRx, Inc., to develop potential therapeutics for acute respiratory distress syndrome during the COVID-19 pandemic through NIH funding to demonstrate the partnerships inspired by public sector funding.





Merging cultures and disciplines to create a drug discovery ecosystem at Virginia commonwealth university: Medicinal chemistry, structural biology, molecular and behavioral pharmacology and computational chemistry The authors look back on the Department of Medicinal Chemistry at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), which, despite limited institutional support, has developed a unique drug discovery ecosystem that's made a significant impact in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, drugs of abuse, cancer, sickle cell disease, coagulopathy, inflammation, aging disorders and others.





Drug discovery efforts at George Mason University The drug discovery efforts of George Mason University, the largest R1 research university in Virginia, are the subject of this perspective, including the development of self-assembling DNA nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery and vaccine design.

Original Research

High content screening miniaturization and single cell imaging of mature human feeder layer-free iPSC-derived neurons The research article discusses the development of a miniaturized, feeder layer-free culturing system and image analysis algorithm to decrease neuronal clustering, enhance single-cell identification and reduce edge effects typically observed after extended neuronal cell culture.

Protocol

Assay of Sphingosine 1-phosphate Transporter Spinster Homolog 2 (Spns2) Inhibitors The authors investigate the development of a mammalian cell-based assay for inhibiting S1P transport by targeting the transporter Spns2, a potential therapeutic target in autoimmune diseases, to gain insight into this approach for drug discovery.

