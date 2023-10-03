Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – A Special Issue of SLAS Discovery, Emerging Drug Discovery Ecosystems, is now available. Volume 28, Issue 6 features three perspectives, one original research article and one protocol that aligns with the Virginia Drug Discovery Consortium (VaDDC) and its efforts to enhance and promote drug discovery and development in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Perspective

Original Research

Protocol

Access to the September Special Issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(23)X0007-0

SLAS Discovery reports how scientists develop and use novel technologies and/or approaches to provide and characterize chemical and biological tools to understand and treat human disease. The journal focuses on drug discovery sciences with a strong record of scientific rigor and impact, reporting on research that:

  • Enables and improves target validation
  • Evaluates current drug discovery technologies
  • Provides novel research tools
  • Incorporates research approaches that enhance depth of knowledge and drug discovery success

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2022 Impact Factor 3.1. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Redona Therapeutics, Watertown, MA (USA)

 

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Emerging Drug Discovery Ecosystems in Virginia

Credit: SLAS Discovery

Caption: SLAS Discovery, Volume 28, Issue 6.

Newswise: Emerging Drug Discovery Ecosystems in Virginia

Credit: Lazo, et al.

Caption: Schematic representation of the acute injury caused to a healthy alveolus after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, other viruses and pulmonary toxins. Resident endothelial, epithelial, macrophages and fibroblasts become pro-inflammatory. Neutrophils migrate into the alveolus and are activated to a pro-inflammatory state. Created with the assistance of BioRender.com.

