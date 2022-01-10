Background

Dissection of mechanisms involved in the regulation of bone marrow microenvironment through cell–cell and cell–matrix contacts is essential for the detailed understanding of processes underlying bone marrow activities both under physiological conditions and in hematologic malignancies. Here we describe Emilin-2 as an abundant extracellular matrix component of bone marrow stroma.

Methods

Immunodetection of Emilin-2 was performed in bone marrow sections of mice from 30 days to 6 months of age. Emilin-2 expression was monitored in vitro in primary and mesenchymal stem cell lines under undifferentiated and adipogenic conditions. Hematopoietic stem cells and progenitors in bone marrow of 3- to 10-month-old wild-type and Emilin-2 null mice were analyzed by flow cytometry.

Results

Emilin-2 is deposited in bone marrow extracellular matrix in an age-dependent manner, forming a meshwork that extends from compact bone boundaries to the central trabecular regions. Emilin-2 is expressed and secreted by both primary and immortalized bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells, exerting an inhibitory action in adipogenic differentiation. In vivo Emilin-2 deficiency impairs the frequency of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in bone marrow during aging.

Conclusion

Our data provide new insights in the contribution of bone marrow extracellular matrix microenvironment in the regulation of stem cell niches and hematopoietic progenitor differentiation.