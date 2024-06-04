The Paul Ehrlich Award for Experimental Research recognizes scientists who have revolutionized the understanding of allergic diseases and immunological mechanisms.

Newswise — New York, NY (June 4, 2024) – The 2024 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress selected Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, Waldman Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, and Professor of Dermatology and Immunology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as the recipient of the Paul Ehrlich Award for Experimental Research. This year’s congress took place in Valencia, Spain, from Friday, May 31, to Monday, June 3.

The EAACI is the largest allergy organization worldwide and a key source of expertise in allergy and related conditions. This award honors individuals whose experimental inquiries have revolutionized the understanding of allergic diseases and immunological mechanisms, and is inspired by Paul Ehrlich, a physician and scientist who worked in the fields of hematology, immunology, and antimicrobial chemotherapy, winning the Nobel Prize in 1908.

Recipients of this award are characterized by fearless exploration and groundbreaking experimentation, pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and pioneering novel approaches to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention in allergology and clinical immunology.

“I was inspired to expand the field’s understanding of inflammatory and allergic skin conditions after a personal and family history of eczema and other allergic conditions,” said Dr. Guttman, who also serves as the Director of the Eczema Center, Contact Dermatitis Clinic, and of the Laboratory for Inflammatory Skin Diseases at Mount Sinai. “I have made it my mission to alleviate the suffering of patients with eczema and sensitive skin diseases, as well as other diseases associated with the atopic spectrum (such as alopecia areata); and am delighted to be part of so many key breakthroughs in our field. It’s a dream come true to see patients all over the world feel and look better, thanks to the array of new treatment options emerging, and those still yet to come. I am thankful to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology for honoring my life’s mission during this year’s Annual Congress.”

Dr. Guttman is considered one of the world’s leading experts in inflammatory skin diseases. At this year’s EAACI Congress, Dr. Guttman gave a speech on JAK inhibitors and skin biomarkers during the “New Horizons in Skin Disorders” session on May 31.

Dr. Guttman has dedicated her clinical and research careers to inflammatory skin diseases, focusing on atopic dermatitis (AD)/eczema and recently also alopecia areata, as well as rare skin diseases that, until her research studies, did not have any treatments. Her research has made paradigm-shifting discoveries on the immunologic basis of AD/eczema in adults and children, enriching the understanding of the pathophysiology of this common disorder and opening the door to accelerated testing of novel immune, pathway-specific drugs for this disease. Her research into hair loss disorders such as alopecia areata, chronic hand eczema, keloids, and other skin diseases has consistently produced therapeutic breakthroughs due to her unique bench to bedside and back approach.

In April, Dr. Guttman also earned the first Therapeutic Innovation Award from the American Skin Association (ASA) for her work in helping to unravel the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving inflammatory skin diseases including atopic dermatitis (AD).

EAACI is an association of clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases with more than 15,000 members from 124 countries and more than 50 national allergy Societies. The EAACI Awards represent the highest recognition granted by EAACI, celebrating eminent scientists whose insightful contributions have enriched diverse areas within the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

The 2024 EAACI Annual Congress focused on “Revolutionizing Patient Care Through the Power of Data Science,” which emphasized the significance of allergy and clinical immunology through personalized care, data science, and the collaborative One Health approach.

