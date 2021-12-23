Newswise — LOS ALAMOS N.M. December 23, 2021 – Laboratory employees gave generously during their 2021 Holiday Giving Campaign, donating more than $2.7 million to make things a little brighter for communities in Northern New Mexico and beyond this holiday season.

“It has been a challenging year for many people across Northern New Mexico, so it’s great to see so many Laboratory employees step up to make a positive difference in their communities through their generosity,” said Thom Mason, Laboratory director. “They’re providing more opportunities to students, supporting nonprofits doing vital work and providing some warmth and cheer to people in need across the region.”

Employees choose to give in several ways such as donating to nonprofits or scholarships, purchasing gift kits for children and senior citizens in need, or donating winter hats, gloves and socks to shelters serving people facing homelessness or domestic violence, and young adults transitioning from foster care to independent living.

The employees’ pledges and gifts included:

$2.25 million to nonprofit organizations

$363,000 to the Los Alamos Employees’ Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for students from Northern New Mexico

1,276 gifts kits for young people and senior citizens in need

$12,000 to The Food Depot to fight food insecurity across the region

1,000 winter gift sets (each includes a pair of socks, a pair of gloves, and a hat)

Laboratory operator Triad National Security will add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations to 501(c)(3) nonprofits based in the seven counties in which the majority of Laboratory employees reside (Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe and Taos), and in Eddy County, where the Laboratory also has a presence.

The Laboratory partners with regional service agencies, shelters, and other nonprofits to make sure the gift kits and winter clothing go to those who need them most.

