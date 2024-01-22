Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 22, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the publication of a special themed section of research papers in Value in Health Regional Issues that highlight innovative approaches to improving health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries through partnerships between health economics researchers and policy makers. Guest editors for the themed section are Paul Revill, MSc, Centre for Health Economics, University of York, York, United Kingdom, and Manuel Espinoza, MD, MSc, PhD, Department of Public Health, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, Santiago, Chile. The series was published in the January 2024 issue of Value in Health Regional Issues.

In their introductory editorial, Revill and Espinoza note that "In countries around the world, especially those in which national income is lowest, health improvement is severely hindered by limited resources and weaknesses in health systems. Moreover, due to system weaknesses and limited healthcare coverage, public spending is often relatively pro-rich. This means important interventions are often not provided for those who could benefit most, when and where they need them." This alarming disparity in healthcare access calls for urgent action and innovative solutions.

The collection of papers explores practical ways research evidence can better inform health policy decisions related to resource allocation and health systems reinforcement. Real-world examples from sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Eastern Mediterranean demonstrate how closer collaboration between analysts and decision makers can lead to more relevant research, enhanced uptake of findings, and ultimately, better population health.

The themed section includes 8 research papers:

“This collection of papers demonstrates there is demand from researchers and policy makers in other world regions to learn from these experiences and adapt approaches to their own contexts,” concluded Revill and Espinoza. "The way forward must surely require the two communities of skilled researchers and mandated health policy makers to be brought together in an environment of mutual trust and where better mutual understanding is fostered, despite the inevitable challenges.”

