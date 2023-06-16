Newswise — NEWARK, NJ, June 20, 2023 - The LaundryCares Foundation is excited to announce a collaborative initiative with Sonic Suds to address the literacy gap in the Newark community. On Tuesday, June 20, we invite the residents of Newark, New Jersey to join us at Sonic Suds, located at 685 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, for a Free Laundry and Literacy Day event. From 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., guests will enjoy complimentary laundry services, refreshments, and engaging activities for children and adults. There are no limitations on the amount of clothing and linens that can be brought in for free washing and drying.

A highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a new Read, Play & Learn space at Sonic Suds, which will provide children with access to early learning and literacy-rich materials while their caregivers attend to their laundry needs. To commemorate this important addition, local leadership and Newark Public Library staff will preside over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m., officially inaugurating the Read, Play & Learn space. Following the ceremony, Too Small To Fail will host a story time session. Financial literacy resources will be offered courtesy of Eastern Funding.

Throughout the afternoon, children will have the opportunity to play educational games, participate in reading activities, and receive a free book from ScholasticÒ . The Laundry Cares Foundation will also provide attendees with access to a free digital library through World Reader, kicking off a summer learning initiative that encourages children to read 20 minutes each day.

Read, Play & Learn spaces, established in select laundromats nationwide, provide child-friendly and comfortable learning environments that promote school readiness—an essential need often unmet in underserved communities. These impactful programs are made possible through the collaborative efforts of the LaundryCares Foundation and Too Small to Fail, who joined forces to create the Laundry Literacy Coalition, focused on supporting early language development in young children.

The LaundryCares Foundation works hand in hand with laundromat owners and community organizations throughout the United States to connect communities with literacy resources. Enrolling in the LaundryCares Network is free of charge and allows interested parties to actively contribute to the movement aimed at bridging the significant child literacy gap prevalent in historically excluded communities.

For more information about the LaundryCares Foundation and its initiatives, please visit laundrycares.org.

About the LaundryCares Foundation

The LaundryCares Foundation is dedicated to enriching communities through the coordinated efforts of local businesses, community leaders and individuals to help better the lives of their neighbors. Since 2006, LaundryCares’ three pillars of philanthropy include offering free laundry services, support of key literacy skills in early childhood development, and disaster relief assistance.

The LaundryCares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. For more information about the LaundryCares Foundation, visit laundrycares.org.

About Too Small to Fail

Too Small to Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, promotes early brain and language development by supporting parents and caregivers with tools to talk, read, and sing with their young children from birth. Today, almost 60 percent of children in the United States start kindergarten unprepared, lagging behind their peers in critical language and reading skills. Through partnerships with pediatricians, hospitals, faith-based leaders, community-based organizations, businesses, entertainment industry leaders, and others, Too Small to Fail is meeting parents where they are to help them prepare their children for success in school and beyond. Whether at the pediatrician's office or the playground, Too Small to Fail aims to make small moments big by creating opportunities for meaningful interactions anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.toosmall.org.