Newswise — With 95% of adults over the age of 55 saying that aging in place is an important goal, technology is increasingly becoming a lifeline for older Americans. Specifically, smart home technology can empower independence by offering benefits like 24/7 on-call emergency support, simplifying daily tasks and allowing loved ones to check in several times throughout the day.

“As smart home tech becomes more accessible, older adults may be able to live comfortably and safely in their own homes for longer,” said Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “Smart home solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of those aging in place, so they are not only empowered to maintain independence, but can also experience a higher quality of life and stay connected with loved ones.”

Though there are a myriad of ways smart home solutions can help elderly individuals safely age in place with comfort, CEDIA offers a few suggestions for getting started:

Smart Sensors and Emergency Contact Systems

Smart sensors and emergency contact systems provide inexpensive monitoring options for older adults and their loved ones. Sensors can alert caregivers or family members if a deviation from usual activities and routines – which can be an early indicator of health issues – is detected. This is also an area where new AI-powered insights can be extremely valuable. AI can detect small deviations in sleep patterns, meal consumption and mobility, and can alert caregivers to proactively address these issues before they escalate. Smart motion sensors can also assist in automating day-to-day tasks like turning lights on and off.

Emergency contact systems offer peace of mind for those who are worried about falling at home – and for their families. Typical emergency contact systems usually consist of a base station with a help button, as well as wrist or neck-worn electronic devices that provide on-call monitoring, automated fall detection and a way to contact emergency services with the click of a button.

Smart Stoves and Ovens

Smart stoves and ovens are useful to older adults due to safety features like automatic shutoff mechanisms and alerts for overheating or unattended cooking. Smart stoves and ovens can be integrated into a smart home ecosystem, allowing users to control cooking settings remotely via smartphone apps or voice commands; these features also allow caregivers or loved ones to turn off the appliance in case of an emergency. Individuals with mobility limitations can preheat the oven, set timers or adjust cooking temperatures without having to physically interact with the appliance.

Smart Voice-Controlled Displays

Smart home technology often includes voice control and easy-to-read displays, which are especially helpful for those aging in place. Voice control allows older adults to ask questions about the weather, hear news updates, make calls, be reminded when to take medications and adjust smart devices without the need to have the device in front of them. Additionally, many older adults may prefer the larger screen of a tablet for video calls with friends and loved ones.

Smart Home Safety and Security Devices

Home safety devices are important no matter your age. Smart safety products, like a combination smoke and CO alarm, offer added benefits for seniors, including less required upkeep and alarm notifications that can be sent to residents and their families or caretakers. In addition to alarm notifications, many smart home safety devices will also send notifications when maintenance is needed.

Smart security devices and systems are also beneficial for those aging in place. They typically contain remote monitoring, motion detection, video or camera surveillance, and two-way communication capabilities, allowing people to monitor their homes from anywhere and receive notifications of suspicious activity. Features like smart locks, which offer the ability to lock and unlock your door from a smart phone, can also help individuals feel safer at home.

“Smart home devices offer more than just the latest and greatest technology,” said Friedman. “A personalized smart setup can make all the difference to someone who is looking to age in place safely and comfortably.”

