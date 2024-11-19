Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (November 19, 2024) – A new edition of the book, Racism: Science and Tools for the Public Health Professional, is now available. This essential resource provides public health professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to address the devastating health impacts of racism.

The 2nd edition of Racism responds to the significant social and political events of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the global movement for racial justice. The book, co-edited by Penn Nursing’s Derek M. Griffith, PhD and Emory University’s Chandra Ford, PhD, offers timely and practical guidance on how to:

Plan, develop, and implement effective interventions to address racial health inequities.

Pursue policy change to create equitable systems and environments.

Conduct rigorous research on the complex relationship between racism and health.

Move beyond documentation of inequities to address their root causes.

The book centers on the experiences of marginalized communities and calls for a new approach to public health work that is rooted in both science and empathy. It is a valuable resource for public health professionals, students, and educators seeking to advance racial health equity.

“This book is a resource to help public health professionals confront the structural and systemic racism that undermines the health of the nation,” said author Derek M. Griffith, the Risa Lavizzo-Mourey Population Health and Health Equity University Professor in Penn Nursing’s Department of Family and Community Health; Professor in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy in the Perelman School of Medicine; and a Fellow and Senior Advisor on Health Equity and Anti-Racism in The Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. “By understanding the science of racism and applying evidence-based strategies, we can work towards a future where everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy life, regardless of their race, ethnicity, and other social stratifiers.”

