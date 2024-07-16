Abstract

Newswise — As the world transitions towards sustainable energy solutions, the hydrogen economy is poised to play a crucial role due to its capacity to mitigate carbon emissions and solve energy storage challenges. This review assesses the potential of blockchain technology to enhance the hydrogen economy, a vital component in advancing global sustainable energy initiatives. Findings from comprehensive literature reviews and specific case studies, including “HydroChain” and “H2-Share,” are synthesized to evaluate blockchain's ability to improve transparency, efficiency, and compliance within hydrogen production, storage, and distribution systems. The results indicate that blockchain technology could significantly enhance hydrogen traceability and certification, facilitate robust peer-to-peer energy trading platforms, and strengthen market dynamics through improved logistical operations. However, notable challenges such as scalability, interoperability among diverse blockchain systems, and the need for adaptive regulatory frameworks are identified as major barriers to its full adoption. Addressing these challenges will require a multidisciplinary approach and proactive collaboration among stakeholders to develop scalable blockchain solutions that can effectively integrate with existing technologies. The successful implementation of blockchain in the hydrogen sector could greatly contribute to achieving net-zero emissions and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, providing a replicable model for other sectors in the energy industry.