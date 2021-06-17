Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, which makes health care accessible to millions of individuals nationwide, including those with hormone health conditions such as diabetes, osteoporosis, thyroid conditions, and breast and prostate cancer.



The Affordable Care Act helps ensure coverage is affordable and accessible for all Americans, including those with pre-existing conditions and chronic diseases. The Society has called for adhering to four core health reform principles:

Guarantee health insurance coverage with no lifetime or annual caps or pre-existing condition exclusions;

Provide an option for young adults to remain on their parent’s insurance until age 26;

Protect against unreasonable out-of-pocket costs; and

Ensure access to preventative health services and women’s reproductive health care.

The Endocrine Society joined as an amicus to the U.S. Supreme Court case California vs. Texas to demonstrate the need for access to care and the benefits of the Affordable Care Act to the patients our members treat.



Since its passage in 2010, the Affordable Care Act has lowered the barrier for individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes to receive health care. Research has showed this allowed many undiagnosed cases of diabetes to be identified and treated.



In addition, the ACA authorized important new research initiatives aimed at improving the way we deliver medical care. The legislation established the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), which supports comparative clinical effectiveness research and emphasizes engagement of patients and other stakeholders in research.



