Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has hired Zerihun Haile-Selassie, CAE—a distinguished financial executive with more than 17 years of experience—to serve as its Chief Financial Officer.



“I am honored to be joining the Endocrine Society, a nonprofit with a sterling reputation for responsible financial management,” Haile-Selassie said. “I am excited about the Society’s opportunities for continued long-term sustainable growth, diversified revenue, and international market expansion.”



Haile-Selassie is scheduled to start his new role on August 29.



Haile-Selassie most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Inteleos, an internationally recognized medical certification organization. He previously was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at ACTFL, a nonprofit language association. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the finance leadership team at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).



Haile-Selassie was named a Rising Star at the Nonprofit CFO of the Year Awards in 2018.



“Zerihun’s extensive experience strategically positioning nonprofit organizations for long-term growth aligns with the Society’s goals,” CEO Kate Fryer said. “We are eager to have him join the organization.”



Haile-Selassie earned his master’s degree in Accounting and Information Technology from the University of Maryland Global Campus and earned certification from Santa Clara University-Leavey School of Business’s Black Corporate Board Readiness program.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.