Newswise — WASHINGTON—Endocrine Society Journals experienced large Impact Factor increases, led by Endocrine Reviews, according to Clarivate’s recently released annual Journal Citation Report (JCR) for 2020.



A highly regarded metric used to measure the success of scholarly journals, the 2020 Impact Factor is calculated by tracking how many times articles that a journal published in 2018 and 2019 were cited by authors during 2020. The number of citations is then divided by the total number of citable articles published in that journal in 2018 and 2019 to arrive at the Impact Factor.



“I’m delighted that our journals’ scores improved so much since the last Impact Factor report,” said Daniel Spratt, M.D., Chair of the Endocrine Society’s Publications Core Committee. “The recognition is well deserved and a result of all the hard work of our authors, reviewers and editors to publish the most innovative research in the field."



Endocrine Reviews saw the biggest increase in Impact Factor among the Society’s journals, rising from 14.661 in 2019 to 19.871 in 2020, and is ranked 4th out of more than 175 journals in the Endocrinology and Metabolism JCR category. The journal publishes bimonthly comprehensive, authoritative, and timely review articles balancing both experimental and clinical endocrinology themes.



The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism’s (JCEM) Impact Factor increased from 5.399 in 2019 to 5.958 in 2020 and continues to be the most cited journal in Endocrinology and Metabolism. JCEM is the world's leading peer-reviewed journal for endocrine clinical research and clinical practice.



Endocrinology, the Endocrine Society’s flagship basic science journal, saw its Impact Factor increase from 3.934 to 4.736, and has the highest cited half-life in Endocrinology and Metabolism.



The Society’s newest journal, the open access Journal of the Endocrine Society, launched in 2017, is listed in indexes including Scopus and Clarivate’s Emerging Sources Citation Index, and is a candidate to receive its first Impact Factor next year.



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.