Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society’s Journals experienced sizeable Impact Factor gains, led by Endocrine Reviews, according to Clarivate’s recently released annual Journal Citation Report (JCR) for 2021.



A highly regarded metric used to measure the success of scholarly journals, the 2021 Impact Factor is calculated by tracking how many times articles that a journal published in 2019 and 2020 were cited by authors during 2021. The number of citations is then divided by the total number of citable articles published in that journal in 2019 and 2020 to arrive at the Impact Factor.



“I am thrilled to see our journals’ scores continue to climb in this year’s Impact Factor report, said Bruno Ferraz-de-Souza, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Endocrine Society’s Publications Core Committee. “Our ongoing success reflects the excellence and commitment of our authors, reviewers and editors. In particular, I want to highlight the dedication of our editorial team led by Chief Publications Officer Richard O’Grady, Ph.D., and our fantastic past and current Editors-in-Chief. We are proud to publish the most innovative research in the field.”



The Society ranked fourth by average Impact Factor among 47 publishers in Clarivate’s “Endocrinology & Metabolism” scientific category.



Endocrine Reviews led the Society’s journals, with its Impact Factor rising to 25.261 from 19.871 in 2021. This year marks the journal’s highest Impact Factor since 2001. The journal publishes bimonthly comprehensive, authoritative, and timely review articles balancing both experimental and clinical endocrinology themes.



The Society’s flagship basic science journal, Endocrinology, increased its Impact Factor from 4.736 to 5.051. Endocrinology, which was founded more than 100 years ago, provides insights into the physiological and pathophysiological processes relevant to endocrine systems and endocrine-related diseases at the molecular, cellular, tissue and organismal level of hormone function.



The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM) saw its Impact Factor increase from 5.958 to 6.134. JCEM is the world's leading peer-reviewed journal for endocrine clinical research and clinical practice.



The Society’s open access Journal of the Endocrine Society, which launched in 2017, is a candidate to receive its first Impact Factor next year.



The Society plans to launch a new open access journal, JCEM Case Reports, later this year. Society Past President William F. Young, Jr., M.D., will serve a three-year term as the journal’s inaugural Editor-in-Chief.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.