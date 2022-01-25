Newswise — WASHINGTON—To reach larger audiences of individuals with endocrine conditions, particularly those in underserved communities, the Endocrine Society is expanding its in-person health education events and launching a new consumer health education web presence.



Moving forward, the Society’s public health education will concentrate on diversity, equity and inclusion. Programming and resources will be designed specifically to benefit minorities and underserved communities.



“We are dedicated to giving back and helping to build health equity in underserved communities,” said Society President Carol H. Wysham, M.D. “Our EndoCares’ events and health education resources help address health disparities and improve access to care for common endocrine conditions, including diabetes, metabolic syndrome and obesity, thyroid disorders and osteoporosis.



The new online content hub, which debuts today, includes a redesigned version of the Menopause Map™, an interactive tool to help women learn about menopause and start important conversations with their health care providers and peers.



Since 1998, the Endocrine Society has offered patient and consumer health education materials about the body’s hormones and related conditions through its patient education arm, most recently known as the Hormone Health Network (HHN). Patient outreach is being moved under the Endocrine Society brand to emphasize that the world’s largest professional organization of more than 18,000 endocrine clinicians and researchers develops these trusted materials.



The Society’s reorganized patient engagement program also will incorporate EndoCares®, a series of in-person health education events the Society has hosted since 2016. The events focus on bringing endocrine experts directly to underserved and underrepresented communities to improve health care access.



“We are thrilled to be expanding our successful EndoCares® program to reach even more people with endocrine conditions and their caregivers,” said Christine M. Burt Solorzano, M.D., Chair of the Society’s Patient Engagement Committee. “With twice as many events each year, we’ll be able to deliver valued health advice and screenings to new audiences in underserved communities.”



The Society plans to hold four EndoCares® events in U.S. cities this year—twice the number it has held previously. The flagship event will take place in Atlanta in conjunction with the Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2022, in June. San Francisco, Baltimore, and Seattle also will host EndoCares® events.



“With the support of the Endocrine Society, we look forward to being able to provide access to medical experts and screenings to our local community here in Atlanta,” said local EndoCares® host Priyathama Vellanki, M.D., who is co-hosting the event with J. Sonya Haw, M.D. “Our event, planned for June 2022, will fill an unmet need and make it easy for individuals with diabetes and other endocrine conditions to access needed resources.”



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.