Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society leadership is saddened to announce the passing of renowned member and Past President Jean D. Wilson, M.D. Wilson was President of the Endocrine Society from 1989 to 1990 and a member for almost fifty years.



Wilson’s most recent role was Professor Emeritus of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. His scientific discoveries over the past six decades led to profound insights into the mechanisms underlying sexual differentiation and to now widely used treatments for prostate disease.



"Jean was such an influential mentor and role model to me during my time at UTSW when I was just starting my career,” said Stephen R. Hammes, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. Hammes is serving as the Society’s ENDO 2022 Annual Meeting Steering Committee Chair and is a past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology. “He influenced me in many ways, not just as a mentor and scientist, but as a friend.”



Wilson served in many leadership roles within the Society including as President and on the Society's Public Affairs, Publications and Finance & Audit committees. He was awarded the Endocrine Society’s highest honor, the Fred Conrad Koch Lifetime Achievement Award, in 1993 for his exceptional contributions to the field.



Wilson obtained an undergraduate degree in chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the UT Southwestern Medical School in 1955. He served as a researcher at the National Institutes of Health for two years and returned to serve on the UT Southwestern faculty in 1960. He held the Charles Cameron Sprague Distinguished Chair of Biomedical Research until his retirement in 2011, when he was named Professor Emeritus in Internal Medicine after more than 50 years with UT Southwestern.



UT Southwestern provides more details on Wilson’s career and contributions in their statement.



Endocrine Society members can share memories of Dr. Wilson on Community Connect.



