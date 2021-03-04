Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society is excited to announce the selection of Kate Fryer as the organization’s next chief executive officer. Fryer has served in numerous scientific association leadership positions with deep experience in strategic planning, membership, scientific publishing, communications, society operations, as well as meetings and conferences.



“The year of COVID-19 was difficult for everyone, but our Society successfully pivoted when necessary, identified new solutions, and emerged stronger than it’s ever been,” said Society President Gary D. Hammer, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. “Kate brings the perfect blend of leadership and association experience to not only build upon our momentum, but to propel us even further forward.”



Fryer comes to the Endocrine Society from the American Chemical Society (ACS) where she served as Executive Vice President, Membership & Society Services. Her focus was on modernizing their membership model and expanding and virtualizing their meetings and exposition portfolio. Prior to her position at ACS, Fryer was the Deputy Executive Director at the Society for Neuroscience where she led the launch of their open-access journal as well as their online learning platform.



“It is an honor to serve as CEO for an organization so well-regarded for its long history of dedicated members and talented staff,” said Fryer. “This role will pair my passion for advancing and funding foundational research and the basic-to-translational-to-clinical continuum that the Endocrine Society so holistically embodies.”



The Endocrine Society publishes four world-renowned journals and a monthly news magazine, conducts the premier global endocrine meeting as well as other educational and scientific meetings, issues Clinical Practice Guidelines, promotes careers in endocrinology, and advocates for appropriate funding for scientific research and public policies that support the practice of endocrinology.



“As Kate comes on board, it’s important to recognize the contributions of the interim CEO, Dr. Robert Lash,” said Society President-Elect Carol Wysham, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “Facing one of our most difficult years, Rob and the staff displayed remarkable nimbleness so that the pandemic would not hinder our mission to unite, lead and grow the endocrine community to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve health worldwide.”



Fryer will officially begin her role as chief executive officer at the Society on April 6.



