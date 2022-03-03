Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has introduced a policy to make it simpler for authors of articles published in its peer-reviewed journals to update their names following a name change.



The policy is designed to support authors who are transgender or nonbinary, as well as those who change their names due to marriage, divorce, religious conversion or other reasons.



“Researchers rely on published manuscripts to advance their careers and gain recognition for their work,” said the Society’s Chief Publications Officer Richard O’Grady, Ph.D. “We want to work with authors to ensure that colleagues, prospective employers, grant funders, and other interested parties can readily locate and credit their work following a name change.”



Under the new process, manuscript authors will be able to request a name change without it being publicly announced through a correction notice.



The Society’s journal publishing partner, Oxford University Press (OUP), will work directly with authors to update the digital article, associated metadata, and any author bio and disclosure statements. The updated information will be supplied to journal indexing and discovery services, which may have their own policies regarding such changes. Authors’ privacy will be respected throughout the process.



“As a leading organization advocating for access to gender-affirming care, the updated policy aligns with the Society’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” O’Grady said. “Our new policy will give scientists more control over their body of work.”



The Society publishes four leading peer-reviewed journals: The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Endocrinology, Endocrine Reviews, and the Journal of the Endocrine Society. The Society plans to launch a new journal, JCEM Case Reports, later this year.



To update past articles, authors should contact [email protected]. More information is available at https://academic.oup.com/journals/pages/authors/production_and_publication/changing-published-articles.



