Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society announced it will launch a new open access, online-only journal featuring reports on clinical cases and clinical problem solving from across the field of endocrinology.



JCEM Case Reports will be fully peer-reviewed and begin publishing issues in late 2022.



Society Past President William F. Young, Jr., M.D., will serve a three-year term as the journal’s inaugural Editor-in-Chief. He is the Tyson Family Endocrinology Clinical Professor and Professor of Medicine in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.



“Case reports are a foundation of medicine, giving clinicians an opportunity to learn about novel situations and apply that knowledge to their own practices,” Young said. “It is truly an honor to be the first to lead JCEM Case Reports. The journal will help disseminate clinical pearls to busy clinicians worldwide.”



The journal will welcome educational or rare clinical cases that are well described, with clear learning points, and of special interest to early career endocrinologists and members of endocrinology care teams.



The journal is particularly interested in exploring ways to effectively diagnose and treat endocrine conditions in regions with limited clinical resources. These cases may have important implications for a wider audience.



“I am excited about the opportunity to create an environment where the journal’s senior editors can offer valued guidance to early career authors, reviewers, and editors,” Young said. “This is an opportunity to help cultivate the next generation of endocrine clinicians and researchers.”



JCEM Case Reports joins the Society’s stable of leading peer-reviewed journals: The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Endocrinology, Endocrine Reviews, and the Journal of the Endocrine Society. The journal will have editorial independence while at the same time advancing a coordinated publishing strategy with the Society’s other journals to benefit the Society’s publishing program and broader mission.



The new journal will begin accepting submissions this summer.



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world's oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



