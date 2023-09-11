Endocrinologist and chair of the UCLA Department of Medicine Dr. E. Dale Abel available on use of orforglipron for weight control

In a New England Journal of Medicine editorial Dr. E. Dale Abel highlights results from a phase 2 trial of the oral GLP-1 receptor agonist orforglipron in adults with obesity, but not diabetes, for weight control. The trial showed that the drug was as effective as other incretin-based therapies, which in turn are more efficacious than other drugs used for obesity. Abel also participated in a four-part NEJM video miniseries on controlling the type 2 diabetes epidemic.

Abel is available to discuss the use of this drug and other ways to control obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“Obesity remains a significant public health concern in the US and globally. There are a relatively small number of therapies that are proven to be effective in promoting and sustaining weight loss. Many of these treatments, particularly those that target glucagon like peptide pathway, although effective must be given by injection. The present study provides compelling evidence that this pathway can now be modulated by a small molecule taken as a pill,” Abel said. “Given the burden of obesity, it is essential that we develop strategies that can help non-specialists safely prescribe the treatment to increase the reach to a broader community of affected individuals.”