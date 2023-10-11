Newswise — The October special issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology focuses on endoscopy, highlighting best practices, novel endoscopic techniques, practical guidance for endoscopic complications, and future opportunities. The issue features “practice-changing articles to optimize the endoscopic knowledge, skills, and decision making of our readers,” comment Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG, and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG. Additional topics addressed in this issue include colorectal cancer screening, bariatrics, inflammatory bowel disease, upper GI disorders, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence in Endoscopy

Cesare Hassan, MD; Yuichi Mori, MD & Prateek Sharma, MD

In this editorial, the authors discuss the benefits and drawbacks of artificial intelligence as a tool for endoscopy and comment that, “Humans have limitations related to repetitive and complex tasks, and it is feasible and effective for AI to address these pitfalls. On the contrary, there is emerging evidence that AI should not be automatically considered the universal response to all issues related to variability in performance across physicians.”



Postendoscopy Care for Patients Presenting With Esophageal Food Bolus Impaction: A Population-Based Multicenter Cohort Stud

Guo, et al.

Esophageal food bolus impactions are a common GI emergency. Identification and disimpaction are time-sensitive, but management includes follow-up and treatment for potential underlying esophageal pathology that may have contributed. This study found that one-quarter of patients received inappropriate postendoscopy care, highlighting that physician-, patient-, and system-level interventions are required to improve postendoscopy care for this population.

Visual Abstract



Evaluation of Computer-Aided Detection During Colonoscopy in the Community (AI-SEE): A Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial

Wei, et al.

This multicenter, prospective, randomized clinical trial evaluated the use of CADe during colonoscopy in community-based, nonacademic practices. Previous studies have primarily been performed in academic settings. The authors found no significant difference in adenomas per colonoscopy in the CADe compared to non-CADe groups. They indicate that additional studies may help to understand why the use of CADe suggests substantial benefits among some endoscopists and not others.





