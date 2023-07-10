The FDA is being asked to investigate the popular energy drink, PRIME, which contains elevated levels of caffeine equivalent to 6 cans of coke. John Higgins, MD, energy drink researcher and cardiologist with UTHealth Houston is availble for interviews to discuss the possible health impacts of consuming this drink, which is popular among children.

Expert background: Professor of Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, Senior Cardiologist at Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital, Director of Exercise Physiology, Memorial Hermann Institute for Sports Medicine and Human Performance, & a Sports Cardiologist with the Houston Rockets and Rice Athletics.

His Research: (1) Screening athletes (2) Energy drinks (3) Smartphone Apps & Activity Trackers (4) Teaching young children first-aid.

He has appeared 700+ times on local TV & radio including CNN & ABC World News. He is the author of 3 books, 2 book chapters, 55 manuscripts, 308 web-based publications, 3 YouTube, 16 abstracts, and the Houston Chronicle newspaper 9 times. He is Chief Editor on a book on Apps, and is a co-author of the “Marvelous Maxx” picture book series designed to teach children first-aid, new words, and be comfortable with doctors’ visits.

He believes that “exercise is medicine.” Completed 13 marathons & the 10×10 challenge (running 10 miles/day for 10 consecutive days = total 100 miles).