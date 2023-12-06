Article title: It is not just the work you do, but how you do it: the metabolic cost of walking uphill and downhill with varying grades

Authors: Luke N. Jessup, Luke A. Kelly, Andrew G. Cresswell, Glen A. Lichtwark

From the authors: “Overall, we show that the total energy expenditure of graded walking can vary depending on the grades that are walked at and for how long they are walked at en route to a given elevation over a given period of time.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.