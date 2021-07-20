Newswise — Los Alamos, N.M., July 19, 2021—The team responsible for managing the Exascale Class Computing Cooling Equipment (ECCCE) project at Los Alamos National Laboratory was recognized by the Secretary of Energy with an Achievement Award last week. Construction of the project was completed last year, 10 months early and $20 million under budget.



“The ECCCE project required bringing 5,200 tons of cooling capacity to our strategic computing center,” said Kathye Segala, Associate Laboratory Director for Capital Projects at Los Alamos. “This successful project greatly improved the Laboratory’s high-performance computing capability and, by extension, our nation’s nuclear deterrent, well into the future.”



Each year, the Department of Energy recognizes projects that have demonstrated excellence in project management. Specifically, the Secretary's Achievement Award is presented to project teams that have demonstrated significant results in completing projects under budget and ahead of schedule. This year, Los Alamos was one of three National Nuclear Security Administration laboratories to win the award.



“Each of these teams represents the best of what NNSA has to offer,” said Bob Raines, Associate Administrator of the Acquisition and Project Management, when presenting the awards. “Dedicated to our national security mission, they go above and beyond using innovation and perseverance to deliver that mission on budget and schedule.”



“It is a great honor and privilege to have been part of the ECCCE team and have the Project recognized by Department of Energy by granting us this award,” noted Gabriella Lopez-Escobedo (WIPO), who served as the project manager.

