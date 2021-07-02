Article title: Early functional changes associated with alpha-synuclein proteinopathy in engineered human neural networks

Authors: Vibeke D. Valderhaug, Kristine Heiney, Ola Huse Ramstad, Geir Bråthen, Wei-Li Kuan, Stefano Nichele, Axel Sandvig, Ioanna Sandvig

From the authors: “In this study, we investigate the early pathophysiology developing after induced formation of such [Parkinson’s disease]-related α-synuclein inclusions in a physiologically relevant in vitro setup using engineered human neural networks.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.