Abstract: Novel in vitro platforms based on human neurons are needed to improve early drug testing and address the stalling drug discovery in neurological disorders. Topologically controlled circuits of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived neurons have the potential to become such a testing system. In this work, we build in vitro co-cultured circuits of human iPSC-derived neurons and rat primary glial cells using microfabricated polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) structures on microelectrode arrays (MEAs). Such circuits are created by seeding either dissociated cells or pre-aggregated spheroids at different neuron-to-glia ratios. Furthermore, an antifouling coating is developed to prevent axonal overgrowth in undesired locations of the microstructure. We assess the electrophysiological properties of different types of circuits over more than 50 days, including their stimulation-induced neural activity. Finally, we demonstrate the effect of magnesium chloride on the electrical activity of our iPSC circuits as a proof-of-concept for screening of neuroactive compounds.