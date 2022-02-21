Abstract

Cell therapy, particularly mesenchymal stem/stromal (MSC) therapy, has been investigated for a wide variety of disease indications, particularly those with inflammatory pathologies. However, recently it has become evident that the MSC is far from a panacea. In this review we will look at current and future strategies that might overcome limitations in efficacy. Many of these take their inspiration from stem cell niche and the mechanism of MSC action in response to the injury microenvironment, or from previous gene therapy work which can now benefit from the added longevity and targeting ability of a live cell vector. We will also explore the nascent field of extracellular vesicle therapy and how we are already seeing enhancement protocols for this exciting new drug. These enhanced MSCs will lead the way in more difficult to treat diseases and restore potency where donors or manufacturing practicalities lead to diminished MSC effect.