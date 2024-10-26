Newswise — The intrinsic heterogeneity of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD) and the intricate pathogenesis have impeded the advancement and clinical implementation of therapeutic interventions, underscoring the critical demand for novel treatments. A recent publication by Li et al proposes mesenchymal stem cells as promising effectors for the treatment of MASLD. This editorial is a continuum of the article published by Jiang et al which focuses on the significance of strategies to enhance the functionality of mesenchymal stem cells to improve efficacy in curing MASLD, including physical pretreatment, drug or chemical pretreatment, pretreatment with bioactive substances, and genetic engineering.

Key Words: Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease; Mesenchymal stem cells; Preprocess; Cell survival; Therapeutic strategy

Core Tip: Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease is a serious health challenge, and new therapies are urgently needed. Jiang et al proposed mesenchymal stem cells as a promising therapeutic approach for metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, emphasizing the targeting of key molecular pathways such as glycolipid metabolism, inflammation, oxidative stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and fibrosis. This paper concurs this opinion and further discusses some strategies enhance functionality mesenchymal stem cells.