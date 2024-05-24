Newswise — Tomato plants, while globally significant, face substantial productivity challenges due to saline-alkali stress affecting one-third of arable land worldwide. Traditional methods have had limited success in addressing this issue. Based on these challenges, there is a need to conduct in-depth research to understand and enhance tomato resistance to saline-alkali stress.



Researchers from the College of Horticulture at Northwest A&F University conducted a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae028) published in Horticulture Research on January 24, 2024. They examined how the transcription factor SlWRKY80, activated by exogenous methyl jasmonate (MeJA), improves tomato resistance to saline-alkali stress. Their work sheds light on the role of SlWRKY80 in regulating spermidine synthesis and Na+/K+ homeostasis.



The study found that applying 22.5 μmol/l MeJA significantly enhances tomato resistance to saline-alkali stress by boosting endogenous MeJA and jasmonic acid (JA) levels. Central to this process is the transcription factor SlWRKY80, identified via genetic transformation. Overexpression of SlWRKY80 markedly increases stress resistance, while its knockout makes plants more vulnerable to stress. The SlWRKY80 protein binds directly to the promoters of SlSPDS2 and SlNHX4, which leads to increased spermidine synthesis and stabilization of Na+/K+ homeostasis. This regulatory mechanism highlights the crucial role of JA pathways in stress resistance. Understanding this mechanism provides valuable insights into developing strategies to improve tomato production in saline-alkali soils, offering a new theoretical basis for enhancing crop resilience under adverse conditions.



Dr. Guobin Li, a corresponding author of the study, stated, "Our findings highlight the intricate mechanisms of plant stress resistance, especially how transcription factors like SlWRKY80 can be leveraged to improve crop resilience. This research opens new avenues for developing stress-tolerant tomato varieties, ensuring better yield and quality under challenging conditions."



This research has significant implications for agriculture, especially in saline-alkali regions. By manipulating the JA pathway and SlWRKY80, scientists can develop resilient tomato crops, enhancing food security and promoting sustainable practices to combat soil salinization and climate change.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae028

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae028

Funding information

Several funding sources were used to complete this work, including Shaanxi Province’s Scientific & Technological Innovative Research Team (2021TD-34) and the China Agriculture Research System (CARS-23-D06).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.