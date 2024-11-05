Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — This research note critically extends Audretsch and Moog’s work on the relationship between democracy and entrepreneurship. While Audretsch and Moog present a positive relationship between democracy and entrepreneurship, we find that key measures of entrepreneurship are frequently negatively, not positively, associated with democracy and its various determinants. However, we do find some evidence to support Audretsch and Moog’s theorizing that democracy is learned in start-ups and small businesses by showing that entrepreneurs in advanced economies are more democratic in their attitudes or behaviors than their employee counterparts. But the evidence on whether the transition from regular employment to entrepreneurship increases political engagement and democratic orientation remains inconclusive.

Journal Link: Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics Economics Entrepreneurship Government and Law
KEYWORDS
Entrepreneurship Democracy economic opportunities Property Rights Corruption Politics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY