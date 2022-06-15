On June 15, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued nonbinding health advisories warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water -- PFOA and PFOS, also known as "forever chemicals" -- pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected.

Environmental health researcher, epidemiologist, and statistician, Scott Bartell, PhD, is a professor at the University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health in the Department of of Environmental and Occupational Health and has joint appointments across all other UCI Public Health departments as well as the Department of Statistics at the UCI Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences.

For the past 25 years, Bartell has dedicated his research to quantifying human exposures and health effects caused by environmental contaminants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – specifically the presence and epidemiology of PFAS in U.S. water sources. His graduate students produce impactful research on these topics, publishing first authored papers in high quality, peer-reviewed journals including Environmental Health Perspectives, Environmental Science & Technology, Environmental Research, and Journal Of Exposure Science And Environmental Epidemiology.

Bartell holds a doctorate in epidemiology from UC Davis and two masters of science degrees, one in statistics from UC Davis and another in environmental health from the University of Washington. He is a member of the UCI Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research.

