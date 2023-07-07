On July 5, the U.S. Geological Survey released findings that suggest at least 45% of the nation's tap water could be contaminated with PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals."

Now, as many Americans express their concern, one environmental health expert at New York Institute of Technology provides insight on these much-discussed chemicals.

“Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. These coatings can be in a variety of products such as clothing, furniture, food packaging, and non-stick cooking surfaces, among others,” says David Nadler, Ph.D., research assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology.

“PFAS contamination can have significant impacts on communities, as these chemicals can accumulate in the environment and human bodies over time. Exposure has been linked to a number of health effects, such as cancer, developmental and reproductive problems, and immune system dysfunction.”

While PFAS are getting a lot of attention right now, Nadler notes that they are just a few of the many chemicals in our environment that can cause health issues.

“Their true impact will need more research to determine how they size up to the risks posed by other, and possibly more prevalent, chemicals,” he says.

However, he advises consumers to remain informed and recognize that their behavior can help to advocate for these necessary studies.

“Of course, consumers, through their shopping and voting behavior, for example, can encourage manufacturers, corporations, and even elected officials to prioritize this type of research for the benefit of humans and the planet,” says Nadler.