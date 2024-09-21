Newswise — A research team has uncovered alarming levels of air and water pollution near cement and oil factories in Delta, Nigeria. The researchers reveal that industrial emissions of particulate matter, trace gases, and effluents pose serious health risks to local communities, especially children. The findings emphasize the need for stricter regulatory enforcement and ongoing monitoring to protect public health and the environment.

Cement and oil industries are known for emitting a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter (PM), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and effluents containing heavy metals and organic chemicals. These contaminants can disperse through air, water, and soil, affecting both environmental and human health. Good air quality is crucial for public health, and pollutants in air and water have been linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and other health problems.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/emst-0024-0015) published in Emergency Management Science and Technology on 03 September 2024, highlights the need for immediate action to mitigate pollution from industrial sources.

The research employed a comprehensive environmental assessment method to evaluate air quality, noise pollution, and water attributes in industrial zones. The study measured concentrations of key pollutants, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter, and hydrogen sulfide across various locations near cement and oil factories. Air quality results revealed that nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) concentrations were within the regulatory limit of 0.113 ppm, but CO and CO₂ levels exceeded permissible limits, highlighting significant risks to respiratory health, particularly for vulnerable individuals with asthma. SO₂ concentrations were found below the statutory limit of 0.3 ppm. Even low exposure can aggravate respiratory conditions within minutes. The study also detected hydrogen sulfide at levels less than 0.1 ppm, which, although low, poses risks such as eye and respiratory irritation. Measurements of particulate matter (PM10) ranged from 5 to 12 µg/m³, within acceptable limits but still concerning due to their ability to bypass the respiratory system’s natural defenses, potentially leading to chronic health issues.

Noise pollution was also assessed, revealing that four out of the nine sites, including the generator house with noise levels up to 89.9 dBA, surpassed the WHO’s recommended limits, indicating risks such as hearing loss, stress, and hypertension. Effluent analysis showed that biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), dissolved oxygen (DO), and total dissolved solids (TDS) were above acceptable limits, pointing to significant environmental threats from industrial discharges. Groundwater analysis revealed high levels of conductivity, calcium, and dissolved solids, signaling contamination from industrial activities, though no petroleum hydrocarbons were detected.

The analysis also showed that the most affected age group was children aged 0-16, accounting for 52% of reported health issues, while adults aged 16-60 made up 45%. Common health problems included respiratory infections, skin irritations, and gastrointestinal diseases. Overall, the findings underscore the need for improved regulatory enforcement, environmental monitoring, and pollution control strategies to mitigate health and ecological risks in these heavily industrialized areas.

According to the study's co-author, Dr. Adewale Johnson , “Industrial pollution, particularly from cement and oil factories, poses a significant threat to public health in Delta, Nigeria, Our research highlights the urgent need for regulatory authorities to enforce stricter emissions standards and implement regular environmental monitoring.”

Industrial emissions near cement and oil factories in Delta, Nigeria, are contributing to significant air and water pollution, with severe health implications for nearby communities. The study highlights the urgent need for regulatory reforms, continuous monitoring, and community engagement to address this growing environmental crisis. Enhanced efforts to curb pollution will be critical to protecting public health and preserving the environment for future generations.

