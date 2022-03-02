Article title: Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi) increase expression of KCa2.3 (SK3) in primary microvascular endothelial cells

Authors: Aaron Kolski-Andreaco, Corina M. Balut, Claudia A. Bertuccio, Annette S. Wilson, William M. Rivers, Xiaoning Liu, Robin E. Gandley, Adam C. Straub, Michael B. Butterworth, David Binion, Daniel C. Devor

From the authors: “Taken together, our data suggest the [histone deacetylase]-mediated effects on vasorelaxation and blood pressure may be the result of increased [small conductance calcium-activated potassium channel (KCa2.3)] expression—particularly at the myoendothelial junction where KCa2.3 is known to contribute to the [endothelium-derived hyperpolarization] response.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.