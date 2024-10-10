Newswise — A landmark rule will now require water utilities to replace every lead pipe in the U.S.

According to the ruling, which was finalized by the Biden Administration on Tuesday, every lead pipe must be removed in the U.S. within ten years.

The rule, proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency is aimed to eliminate a toxic threat from drinking water and the impact it has on children’s health.

Susan Anenberg, is the director of the GW Climate and Health Institute, and professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Lynn R. Goldman, dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a pediatrician, epidemiologist and environmental health expert. She formerly served as the Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances at the EPA, where she oversaw the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. She can discuss the health consequences of lead exposure.

Maria Jose Talayero-Schettino, a researcher at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, can talk about the public health benefits of the EPA’s proposal to remove lead pipes. She was the lead author of a recent study that linked pediatric lead exposure to an increased risk of criminal behavior later in life.

Caitlin Grady, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, studies the form and functions of interconnected infrastructure across water, food, and energy systems. Her research seeks to combine network models, socio-technical data, and ethical-epistemic analyses to create a more sustainable and secure environment. Grady’s areas of expertise include water, food, and energy management, climate change adaptation, and infrastructure resilience.

Jordan Kuiper, is an environmental and prenatal, perinatal and pediatric epidemiologist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health whose research primarily focuses on children’s environmental health. Kate Applebaum is an associate professor in the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her research focuses on environmental and occupational exposures influencing the risk of chronic diseases.

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney is neonatal nurse practitioner, researcher and educator at the GW School of Nursing. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of advancing nursing research, education, and practice, with a specific focus on neonatology, infant health, and developmental pediatrics.

Emily A. Benfer is an associate professor of clinical law and the director of the Health Equity Policy & Advocacy Clinic at the GW Law School. She specializes in housing; including environmental conditions such as lead and mold, eviction and social determinants of health.