BLOOMINGTON and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The United Nations’ annual climate summit, the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27, has convened in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt through Nov. 18 to discuss the global response to climate change. Major topics under discussion are expected to include the international community’s ongoing commitment to transition to renewable energy and the increasingly urgent need to assist developing nations already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change, such as extreme flooding in Pakistan. IU experts on sustainability, environmental management, land use policy and climate change are available to comment. Several experts – Kelley Eskew, Jessica O’Reilly and Christine Picard – are also in attendance at this year’s event.

O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs,

Jerome Dumortier is an associate professor in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI whose research focuses on energy, environmental and agricultural economics, especially bioenergy and land-use change. His current research agenda focuses on the economic effects of a changing vehicle stock due to higher fuel efficiency and more electric vehicles. He is also interested in determining the effects of climate change on agriculture using simulation models.

Expertise

Energy policy and economics, agricultural economics, transportation economics, natural resource economics, climate change, international trade, biofuel, biomass, bioenergy, electric vehicles, simulation models.

Kelley School of Business, IU Bloomington

Kelly Eskew is a clinical professor of business law and ethics in the IU Kelley School of Business. She teaches in the areas of climate law and policy, business and human rights, sustainability law and policy, and business and global poverty alleviation.

Expertise

Business and poverty alleviation, sustainability law and policy, business and human rights, civil rights, business ethics.

School of Science, IUPUI

Professor Gabriel Filippelli is a biogeochemist, focusing on the flow and cycling of elements and chemicals in the environment. This includes his work on pollutant distribution and exposure to human populations, and ways to engage communities to reduce their own exposures. He is also executive director of the Environmental Resilience Institute, funded through IU’s Prepared for Environmental Change Grand Challenge initiative.

Expertise

Earth sciences and human health, remediation technology, sediment geochemistry, chemical weathering, nutrient cycling, paleoceanography, terrestrial metal cycling.

Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, IU Bloomington

Jessica O’Reilly is an environmental anthropologist who studies how scientists and policy makers participate in environmental management, both in regard to the Antarctic environment and global climate change. Through participant observation and ethnographic interviews, she examines how people and ideas in science and policy interact, how experts make decisions about matters of concern, and how relationships with the environment inform knowledge production.

Expertise

Global climate change; environmental management and governance; science, culture and practice; institutions and expertise.

School of Science, IUPUI

Christine Picard is an associate professor in the Department of Biology and the director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences program at IUPUI. She is also the co-director of the Center for Environmental Sustainability Through Insect Farming, an NSF-funded research center dedicated to advancing insects as food and feed.

Expertise

Forensic entomology, molecular forensic entomology, DNA barcoding, sustainability