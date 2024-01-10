Researchers are concerned that the new COVID variant BA.2.86 could lead to more severe diseases than other Omicron variants.

Jennifer Horney, professor and founding director of the University of Delaware's epidemiology program, can discuss the new variant and its potential impact on the healthcare system.

Horney, one of the leading experts on the COVID-19 pandemic, can discuss the following:

There are spikes now in all respiratory infections across the U.S. High rates of COVID-19 and seasonal infuenza especially among children and older adults could stress healthcare systems.

New subvariants of COVID-19 could be severe. High hospitalization rates are occurring in countries with far higher vaccination rates in the U.S., perhaps due to reduced immunity.