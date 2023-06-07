Jennifer Horney, professor and founder of the University of Delaware's epidemiology department, can provide expert insight into the health impacts of smoke from wildfires in Canada currently smothering the northeast and other regions of the U.S.

Horney, core faculty with UD's Disaster Research Center, was one of the top voices during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the ground after hurricanes and other disasters. Her research focuses on the impacts of natural disasters on public health, as well as linkages between disaster planning and the actions communities and individuals take to prepare, respond and recover.

Canada
