Newswise — The Michelin Guide and its infamous star rating system have incredible influence in the culinary world. Many chefs spend their entire careers chasing a star, and financiers see a high rating as the pinnace for a successful investment. But how do the changing tastes of the ultimate culinary tastemakers affect customer satisfaction? In a new paper, Puneet Manchanda, Isadore and Leon Winkelman Professor of Marketing, and collaborators explore the impact of reduced Michelin ratings on consumer sentiment and review content.