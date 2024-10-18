Newswise — Carotenoids are essential pigments found in many plants, responsible for their vibrant colors and health benefits. In wolfberries, these compounds contribute to the fruit's characteristic red hue and its long-standing use in traditional Chinese medicine. The accumulation of carotenoids fluctuates during fruit development, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. However, the genetic mechanisms that govern their synthesis and breakdown have remained unclear. Due to these gaps, there is a pressing need for further research into the genetic pathways that control carotenoid metabolism in plants.



A research team from the National Wolfberry Engineering Research Center, in partnership with North Minzu University, has published findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad230) in Horticulture Research. Their study, released on November 17, 2023, highlights the regulatory role of ERF5.1 and its interaction with CCD4.1 in controlling carotenoid levels during wolfberry fruit development. Utilizing advanced genetic techniques, the research reveals how these genes influence the production of carotenoid metabolites, presenting exciting possibilities for bioengineering in agriculture.



The study delves into the functions of ERF5.1 and CCD4.1, two critical genes involved in carotenoid metabolism in Lycium barbarum. Researchers identified 18 members of the CCD gene family and observed that LbCCD4.1 was highly active in the early stages of fruit development. Their experiments showed that overexpressing LbCCD4.1 significantly reduced key carotenoids, including β-carotene and lutein. ERF5.1, a transcription factor located in the nucleus, was found to bind to the CCD4.1 promoter, enhancing its activity and leading to a marked decrease in carotenoid accumulation, particularly lutein and violaxanthin. These interactions were confirmed through yeast one-hybrid and dual-luciferase assays, providing a molecular basis for manipulating carotenoid levels in wolfberries and potentially other crops.



Dr. Jianhua Zhao, the study’s lead researcher, highlighted the importance of these findings: "Our research offers a new understanding of carotenoid metabolism in wolfberry, a fruit with considerable health benefits. By identifying the regulatory roles of ERF5.1 and CCD4.1, we not only expand fundamental knowledge but also pave the way for enhancing crop nutritional content through genetic engineering." Dr. Zhao also emphasized the potential for improving the stress tolerance and color attributes of wolfberries through this genetic pathway.



This study holds significant implications for both agriculture and nutrition science. By manipulating the interaction between ERF5.1 and CCD4.1, researchers may be able to increase carotenoid levels in wolfberries and other crops, enhancing their health benefits. Furthermore, this genetic insight could aid breeding programs aimed at developing crops with greater resistance to environmental stressors, such as drought or high salinity, where carotenoids play a protective role. These advances offer promising avenues for cultivating nutrient-rich fruits to meet the rising demand for superfoods worldwide.

