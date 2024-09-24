Newswise — Longevity research is focused on extending our time in good health, with the goal of increasing healthspan—the years spent in optimal well-being—rather than simply adding more years to life.

As interest in this field grows, more people are exploring cutting-edge ways to enhance their well-being. Gone are the days of relying solely on diet fads or grueling workout routines. Today’s quest for longevity embraces innovative approaches like functional medicine, biohacking, and genetic screening, all aimed at unlocking the secrets to a vibrant, extended life.

The longevity market is booming, and with good reason. According to Allied Market Research, this market was valued at $25.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, growing at a steady 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Even celebrities are jumping on the longevity bandwagon. Daniel Ek, co-founder of Spotify, has backed ventures such as Sand Clinic, a longevity clinic in Stockholm, and Neko Health, which offers full-body scans to provide detailed health insights. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos has invested in Altos Labs, a biotech company focused on cell rejuvenation. John Legend, Pedro Pascal, and Zac Efron are also betting on longevity through Tally Health, a company that offers biological age testing and supplement plans.

Investing in longevity is also set to become a key investment for nations in the attempts to attenuate the economical and societal impacts of an aging population. Governments, like Saudi Arabia have committed to spending $1 billion annually on longevity research through its Hevolution Foundation. Dr. Sophia Pathai MD, PhD, the foundation’s Vice President of Medicine, is spearheading several ambitious initiatives aimed at transforming healthcare by prioritizing the extension of healthspan, rather than solely focusing on reactive illness treatment.

But while we’re all looking at genetic tests and prevention tools, one key factor that significantly affects healthspan—particularly for women—has been somewhat overlooked: estrogen.

Recent research has shown that Estrogen, a hormone long associated with reproductive health, plays a critical role in various physiological processes that impact longevity. One study, published in the National Library of Medicine, found that estrogen helps explain why females tend to outlive males in many species. It turns out that estrogen has protective effects that include upregulating antioxidant and longevity-related genes.

Heart Health and Estrogen

One of estrogen's most significant roles is its protection of heart health. It helps control cholesterol levels and reduces the build-up of fat in arteries. This is why premenopausal women generally have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than men of the same age. However, this advantage is short-lived. When estrogen levels drop during menopause, the risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes skyrockets. According to The British Heart Foundation, postmenopausal women face a “significantly” higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to men.

Bone Health and Estrogen

Estrogen also plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health. A study published in Science Direct shows that estrogen is a key regulator of bone metabolism—the process by which bone is formed and broken down. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, many women develop osteoporosis, a condition where bones become porous, weak, and prone to fractures. The Endocrine Society states that menopause is the leading cause of osteoporosis in women.

Brain Function and Estrogen

Interestingly, estrogen is also involved in maintaining cognitive health. As estrogen levels fall, women often experience changes in brain function, sleep patterns, and mood. Research in the National Library of Medicine links estrogen to cerebral blood flow, which is crucial for brain energy. A decline in estrogen has also been associated with neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Estrogen and the Immune System

Estrogen has a profound impact on the immune system. A review in Endocrine Reviews found that the deregulation of estrogen is linked to autoimmune diseases and certain cancers. Estrogen modulates immune cells, helping the body fend off pathogens and produce antibodies. However, when estrogen is overproduced, it can lead to autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or multiple sclerosis, which are more common in women.

The Role of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

To leverage the benefits of estrogen, many women opt for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which replenishes declining estrogen levels during menopause. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that HRT is most effective when initiated in women under 60 or close to the onset of menopause. When appropriately timed, HRT can mitigate aging-related risks, such as cardiovascular disease and overall mortality.

Despite concerns about potential risks, including breast cancer and other conditions, research suggests that these risks are rare and not exclusive to HRT when compared to other medications. The study emphasizes the importance of personalizing HRT and ensuring it is supervised by healthcare professionals to achieve optimal outcomes.

Several innovative companies are making strides in the fields of longevity and women’s health, including Stella, Vira Health or Evernow. These companies provide online personalized menopause platforms that offer a range of treatment options and support. Additionally, Inside Tracker, delivers personal health analysis and wellness guidance aimed at increasing healthspan, incorporating female-specific biomarkers. Oviva Therapeutics, is another noteworthy player, focusing on developing therapeutics designed to enhance ovarian function and extend female healthspan.

As General Partner of Goddess Gaia Ventures, we are dedicated to investing in start-ups that address health issues uniquely and disproportionately affecting women. Although the field of longevity is still in its infancy, the potential for innovation is substantial. By investing in visionary founders with ambitious ideas, we can not only extend healthspan but also revolutionize the way we experience aging.

The role of estrogen in longevity is a crucial area of research that has significant implications for both women and men. By leveraging its protective effects on the heart, bones, brain, and immune system, we have the potential to uncover new pathways for healthier aging. Understanding estrogen’s influence not only enhances our knowledge of women's health but also invites exploration into how hormonal health affects men.

As interest in longevity continues to rise, it’s essential to address the unique health challenges that both genders face. For women, this includes conditions related to hormonal changes, such as menopause, which can impact overall well-being and longevity. For men, factors such as testosterone levels, cardiovascular health, and metabolic conditions play a vital role in their aging process.

By funding longevity research and innovations in longevity, we can advance solutions that benefit both women and men. This dual approach allows us to tailor interventions that account for gender-specific health needs, ultimately fostering a more comprehensive understanding of aging. As we prioritize research that explores the interconnectedness of male and female health, we can develop innovative strategies to promote longer, healthier lives for everyone. This collaborative effort not only improves individual well-being but also enhances public health outcomes on a broader scale.