Newswise — South Korean researchers have developed a new technology that can recognize and detect lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), lung fibrosis, asthma, etc., by utilizing multi-sensory sensing information on breathing.

This new discovery is expected to provide significant help in quickly treating lung damage before it intensifies by allowing early detection of the usually difficult-to-diagnose lung diseases through a convenient screening device capable of self-induced exhaled breath measurement.

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) stated that they have successfully developed a new technology that can simultaneously analyze various lung-related information and express it in various forms/images, allowing the user/patient to check and diagnose the condition of their lung without the help of others.

The research team of ETRI integrated the existing FeNO measurement device, spirometer, and lung sound stethoscope device, which were individually used for diagnosing lung diseases, into a single multi-sensory recognition and measurement device.

This new device developed by ETRI can simultaneously obtain various types of lung-related information, then use AI technology to correlate the information with multi-sensory measurement information to provide a detailed analysis, providing an early diagnosis of their lung and screen various lung-related diseases.

In the past, various tests and complicated processes were required to provide an accurate diagnosis of the lung. Moreover, it also required a large amount of time and will of the subject/patient. In addition, due to such complicated processes, a large amount of assistance and guidance from medical experts and personnel was also required. As such, lung-related diseases were often diagnosed belatedly due to such issues. However, already damaged lungs are often difficult to treat, and it is already a well-known fact that complete recovery of a damaged lung is nearly impossible.

However, with ETRI’s new lung disease screening device, the patient can receive a fast, accurate analysis of their current lung condition, allowing them to visit the hospital in case there is a problem, making sure that they receive the right treatment in time.

The researchers of this new device even turned the entire measurement and diagnosis process into interesting, immersive lung disease screening content through the implementation of a unique, customizable and user-friendly interface to make sure that everyone can use the device without any resistance.

According to ETRI, the key technologies that were put into consideration when developing this device are as follows: ▲Detection & Analysis of Exhaled breath Gas ▲Abnormality Recognition Technology via Auscultation & Lung Sound Detection ▲Self-Diagnosis of Lung Diseases via Mobile Content Technology ▲Multi-Sensory Lung Disease Screening Technology.

The research team has also secured the world’s first alveolar breath sampling technology that allows the extraction of exhaled breath gas from the lungs, along with an ultra-sensitive nitric oxide (NO) detection technology with a minimum detection limit of 5ppb. Thus, they have developed a technology that enables the detection of the slightest differences in the exhaled breath gas that may often occur during the early stages of lung disease.

In addition, they have developed a lung capacity measurement technology that variably controls the expected maximum amount of tidal volume according to the physical characteristics of the subject, making it possible for an accurate screening process via a detailed analysis by linking the respiratory characteristics and lung function of each patient.

The newest technology developed by the researchers of ETRI has achieved a minimum nitric oxide (NO) detection limit of 5ppb, along with a maximum expiratory flow rate limit of 900L/min, which was verified through a series of performance tests using a mass flow controller (MFC) and a flow generator.

According to the ETRI, this newly developed device has a lot of advantages compared to the existing methods used for diagnosing lung diseases. These advantages include ▲Early diagnosis is possible using multi-sensory screening devices installed in living spaces ▲Can reduce medical costs due to lung diseases ▲Can solve many social problems by improving the general health of the public.

The research team expects the commercialization of the technology to be possible within three years. Their plan is to transfer their technology to Active D&C Co., Ltd., their partner R&D institution, produce prototypes before commercialization, go through clinical trials, then finally register the product as a medical device and distribute them to multi-use facilities such as senior care centers, nursing homes, and community centers nationwide.

Jeong Il-Kwon, the assistant vice president of ETRI’s Content Research Division, said in an interview, “Using our multisensory-based screening technology, it will become possible to detect and treat lung diseases during their early stages, improving the general health of the public and reduce unnecessary social and medical costs through the process.”

In the future, researchers are planning to advance their lung disease screening technology by expanding its scope, converging various information from various fields. They are also working on building a platform that can simultaneously perform regular monitoring and provide respiratory training programs/contents for the users and opening it to the public.

###

This research has been carried out as part of the ‘ICT-based Social Problem-Solving Technology Development Project,’ supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Institute for Information & Communication Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP). Institutions such as Active D&C Co., Ltd, and Kangwon Nat’l University also participated in this study.

Data required for the multi-sensory recognition information were obtained from the Kangwon National University Hospital, complying with the guidelines provided by the Institutional Review Board of Kangwon National University (IRB), and also approved by the same institution.

About Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

ETRI is a non-profit government-funded research institute. Since its foundation in 1976, ETRI, a global ICT research institute, has been making its immense effort to provide Korea a remarkable growth in the field of ICT industry. ETRI delivers Korea as one of the top ICT nations in the World, by unceasingly developing world’s first and best technologies.