Research Alert

About The Study: In this study, patients using medical cannabis reported improvements in health-related quality of life, which were mostly sustained over time. Adverse events were rarely serious but common, highlighting the need for caution with prescribing medical cannabis.

Authors: Thomas R. Arkell, Ph.D., of the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.12522)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.12522?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=050923

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

 

Journal Link: JAMA Network Open

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Marijuana Pharmaceuticals JAMA
KEYWORDS
Medical Cannabis
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You