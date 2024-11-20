Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — This article investigates ethnographically how early-stage impact investors evaluate the credibility of the impact promises made by social entrepreneurs. Uncovering how investors carry out this task beyond observable characteristics and self-reported prosocial intentions, I propose that their evaluation of impact promises centers on four interrelated aspects of the entrepreneurs’ behavior: impact metrics, impact track record, impact management, and impact prospects. I articulate these aspects into a framework explaining how credible beliefs about entrepreneurs’ impact promises emerge among investors and embolden their investment decisions.

Journal Link: Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics Entrepreneurship
KEYWORDS
Impact Investing Social Entrepreneurs Credibility Ethnography Impact Metrics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY