Newswise — Background: Patient satisfaction (PS) is a critical indicator in evaluating healthcare quality. While the impact of socioeconomic status (SES), on healthcare outcomes is well-documented, its specific connection to PS in the context of radiation oncology remains unclear. This study aims to delineate the correlation between SES, as determined by the Area Deprivation Index (ADI), and PS within our healthcare system.

Methods: In this single institution study, National Research Council (NRC) PS survey questionnaires were prospectively collected from patients who visited 4 separate outpatient academic radiation oncology sites between May 2021 and November 2023. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) data for these patients was sourced from the Neighborhood Atlas, encompassing both national percentiles and state deciles, with higher values indicating a greater level of SES disadvantage. To assess the data, univariate (UVA) and multivariable (MVA) logistic regression analyses were performed on the survey's recommendation scores, which ranged from 0 to 10, with scores of 9 or higher suggesting a greater propensity to recommend the facility or provider.

Results: Our analysis included 7,501 survey responses with a cohort that was majority female (55.3%), curative intent (81.5%), and had a breast cancer diagnosis (30.4%). Most survey responses were follow-up visits (69.0%). Mean state and national ADI scores were 3.94 and 50.75, respectively. The UVA revealed curative intent (OR 1.68, p < 0.001), follow-up visits (OR 1.69, p < 0.001), and breast cancer diagnosis (OR 1.42, p = 0.018) as predictors of higher likelihood to recommend the facility or the provider. Patients with a national ADI above the mean were less likely to recommend the facility (OR 0.81, p = 0.050) or the provider (OR 0.71, p = 0.002). The MVA, outlined in Table 1, showed the influence of national ADI on provider recommendations remained significant (OR 0.730, p = 0.005) but not for facility recommendations (OR 0.832, p = 0.089). All other variables remained significant on the MVA.

Conclusions: Respondents experiencing greater SES disadvantage were significantly less likely to recommend their provider. These findings underscore the necessity of incorporating SES as a factor when evaluating PS. Further research is necessary to determine the root cause of the impact of SES on PS and to explore the complex dynamics of patient-provider interactions.

