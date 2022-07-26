Abstract: Chimerism analysis is a surrogate indicator of graft rejection or relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Although short tandem repeat PCR (STR-PCR) is the usual method, limited sensitivity and technical variability are matters of concern. Quantitative PCR-based methods to detect single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP-qPCR) are more sensitive, but their informativity and quantitative accuracy are highly variable. For accurate and sensitive chimerism analysis, a set of KMR kits (GenDx, Utrecht, Netherlands), based on detection of insertions/deletions (indels) by qPCR, have been developed. Here, we investigated informativity and validated the accuracy of KMR kits in Japanese donor/recipient pairs and virtual samples of DNA mixtures representative of Japanese genetic diversity. We found that at least one recipient-specific marker among 39 KMR-kit markers was informative in all of 65 Japanese donor/recipient pairs. Moreover, the percentage of recipient chimerism estimated by KMRtrack correlated well with ratios of mixed DNA in virtual samples and with the percentage of chimerism in HSCT recipients estimated by STR-PCR/in-house SNP-qPCR. Moreover, KMRtrack showed better sensitivity with high specificity when compared to STR-PCR to detect recipient chimerism. Chimerism analysis with KMR kits can be a standardized, sensitive, and highly informative method to evaluate the graft status of HSCT recipients.